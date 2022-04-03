UrduPoint.com

Samoa Reports Second Death From COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SUVA, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Samoa recorded on Sunday the second COVID-19 related death in the Pacific island country, local media reported.

Samoa's newspaper Samoa Observer quoted the Ministry of Health statement on Sunday night as saying that a 87-year-old woman died Sunday morning from COVID-19 in Savai'i, the largest island in the country.

The deceased, who was unvaccinated, was hospitalized on March 31 with severe respiratory symptoms and was diagnosed with COVID-19 and severe pneumonia.

Samoa recorded its first COVID-19 related death on March 30 after the first community case was reported in the country on March 17.

Currently, about 97 percent of the community cases are recorded in Upolu, Samoa's second largest island, and the remaining 3 percent detected in Savai'i.

