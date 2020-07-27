UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samoan Chief Jailed In New Zealand Over Slavery Racket

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Samoan chief jailed in New Zealand over slavery racket

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A Samoan chieftain living in New Zealand was jailed for 11 years Monday over an "abhorrent" slavery racket that exploited workers from his Pacific homeland over a 25 year period.

Joseph Matamata lured workers to New Zealand with promises of generous pay but beat them once they arrived, forcing them into unpaid labour on farms and in his home, Immigration New Zealand said.

During his trial, prosecutors said Matamata's offences were exacerbated by the fact that the 66-year-old held the chiefly title of matai in Samoa, making him someone his compatriots trusted and looked up to.

"Matamata's actions and behaviour were abhorrent and went against all basic human decency," Immigration New Zealand's compliance chief Stephen Vaughan said.

"His breaches of trust, physical abuse, and blatant disregard for the well-being of people he was purporting to help were unconscionable and must be condemned." Matamata was found guilty of 13 slavery charges and 10 of human trafficking in May after a five-week trial.

He was handed an 11-year jail term Monday and ordered to pay NZ$183,000 (US$122,000) in reparations to his 13 victims, the youngest of whom was aged just 12.

New Zealand regularly allows in workers from the Pacific Islands to carry out seasonal labour such as crop picking, with those involved sending most of their wages home to support families.

But the trial was told that Matamata, who moved to New Zealand 40 years ago, made the people under his power work long hours with no pay, subjecting them to "a climate of fear and intimidation".

Detective inspector Mike Foster said it was a complex investigation involving police and Immigration New Zealand, with cooperation from authorities in Samoa.

He said the sentence should act as a deterrent to the exploitation of vulnerable workers and he hoped it offered some comfort to Matamata's victims.

"They went through a pretty awful ordeal," Foster said.

"I think it will always be with most of them -- many of the people that have gone back will be too afraid to come back to this country, and that's not what New Zealand's all about."

Related Topics

Police Jail Samoa May All From Labour New Zealand

Recent Stories

Inciong and Al Safar’s Thunder proves too much f ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei and RAIN partner to Jointly Launch First St ..

25 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat: Microfinance Family Bank ..

25 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 July 2020

1 hour ago

Pak army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Pandu ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.