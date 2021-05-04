UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samoa's Head Of State Calls For Re-election

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Samoa's head of state calls for re-election

SUVA, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Samoa's Head of State Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II on Tuesday night called for re-election by May 21 this year to break the political deadlock after last month's general elections.

According to Samoa's English daily newspaper the Samoa Observer, Tuimaleali'ifano announced that he has observed events that followed the April 9 general elections, after a 26-seat deadlock between the ruling Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) led by incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party led by former deputy prime minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, prolonged the forming of the next government.

The Samoan head of state's decision came after his meeting with HRPP leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and FAST leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa on Tuesday morning.

It was reported that HRPP leader supports the decision for a re-election, but the FAST leader has expressed her opposition against the fresh general elections.

Samoa has a population of more than 190,000. The ruling HRPP won a landslide victory in the nation's 2016 general election.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Samoa April May 2016 National University Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Rapist gets all of his educational degrees cancell ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

36 minutes ago

Two swindlers arrested in police uniform in faisal ..

28 minutes ago

Thailand reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more ..

28 minutes ago

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arreste ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.