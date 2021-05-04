SUVA, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Samoa's Head of State Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II on Tuesday night called for re-election by May 21 this year to break the political deadlock after last month's general elections.

According to Samoa's English daily newspaper the Samoa Observer, Tuimaleali'ifano announced that he has observed events that followed the April 9 general elections, after a 26-seat deadlock between the ruling Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) led by incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party led by former deputy prime minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, prolonged the forming of the next government.

The Samoan head of state's decision came after his meeting with HRPP leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and FAST leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa on Tuesday morning.

It was reported that HRPP leader supports the decision for a re-election, but the FAST leader has expressed her opposition against the fresh general elections.

Samoa has a population of more than 190,000. The ruling HRPP won a landslide victory in the nation's 2016 general election.