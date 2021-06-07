Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Samoa full-back Tim Nanai-Williams said on Sunday he will leave French Top 14 club Clermont at the end of the season.

Nanai-Williams, 31, made the last of his 16 Test appearances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has spent three seasons at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Auckland-born Nanai-Williams, who is the cousin of former dual-code international Sonny Bill Williams has been linked with a move to Top 14 holders Toulouse.

The former Chiefs three-quarter played 20 minutes in Saturday's home win over La Rochelle which secured a play-off game at Bordeaux-Begles next weekend.

"My last game at Stade Marcel-Michelin with the brothers," he posted on Instagram.

"Was a special evening having my wife @abourke08 & my 3 kids come watch me play after 14months of lockdown.

"Great win last night now on to the next #Quarterfinals," he added.

Earlier, fellow Top 14 side Pau, who secured their safety with victory over Montpellier, announced former New Zealand Maori lock Paul Tito will leave his role among their coaching staff.

"Our lineout coach went back to New Zealand on Sunday to see his family, who hasn't seen since 15 months," the club said.

"All of Pau sincerely thank Paul for his investment, his committment and his important work done in the lineout," they added.