Apia, Samoa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony Monday, as the islands' long-ruling government refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament.

The ad-hoc ceremony -- which is likely to face a court challenge -- caps six weeks of legal and political wrangling following a vote that was lost by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, prime minister of 22 years.

str-ns/arb/je