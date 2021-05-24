UrduPoint.com
Samoa's New PM 'sworn In' At Makeshift Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Samoa's new PM 'sworn in' at makeshift ceremony

Apia, Samoa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony Monday, as the islands' long-ruling government refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament.

The ad-hoc ceremony -- which is likely to face a court challenge -- caps six weeks of legal and political wrangling following a vote that was lost by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, prime minister of 22 years.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

