Samoa's New PM 'sworn In' At Makeshift Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:00 AM
Apia, Samoa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony Monday, as the islands' long-ruling government refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament.
The ad-hoc ceremony -- which is likely to face a court challenge -- caps six weeks of legal and political wrangling following a vote that was lost by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, prime minister of 22 years.
str-ns/arb/je