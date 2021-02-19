UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samosa Stimulus, Dosa Deficit?: Yellen Takes Up Indian Cooking Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Samosa stimulus, dosa deficit?: Yellen takes up Indian cooking amid pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her family of economists have turned to cooking new kinds of food during the pandemic lockdown, including their current favorite: Indian fare.

"We've taken up a lot of cooking, because we haven't been eating out very much," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

"My family's been experimenting with lots of new kinds of cooking, especially Indian which we've been enjoying."Yellen, who was known for joining colleagues out for meals at favourite restaurants, did not specify what recipes she has tried with her husband, Nobel laureate George Akerlof and son, an economics professor.

Related Topics

India George Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

8 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

9 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

9 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

9 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.