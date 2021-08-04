UrduPoint.com

Sampdoria Chief Ferrero Offers Euro Star Damsgaard To Roma

Rome, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has asked Roma to come and get Denmark's Euro 2020 sensation Mikkel Damsgaard this summer as Jose Mourinho's new side look to strengthen ahead of the new Serie A season.

Damsgaard stepped in to replace Christian Eriksen after he suffered a heart attack in Denmark's opening match at the Euro, and the 21-year-old helped drive an impressive Danish team all the way to the semi-finals after a traumatic start to the tournament.

"Damsgaard is the midfielder that Mourinho needs," Roma fan Ferrero told Wednesday's edition of Corriere dello Sport.

Roma's bid to prise Granit Xhaka from Arsenal failed and Ferrero is reportedly willing to sell Damsgaard for 25 million Euros ($29.6 million).

"If they call me we can find a way to make it happen. Xhaka isn't going to Roma so they need a midfielder. I want him to go to Roma, I'm a Romanista and Damsgaard would be a great signing." Damsgaard arrived in Italy from Danish club Nordsjaelland last summer for just under seven million euros and impressed in his debut season in Serie A for a Samp team that finished ninth.

He then excelled for his country at the Euro after seeing Eriksen nearly die on the pitch during Denmark's 1-0 loss to Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

He scored the opening goal in the 4-1 win over Russia which put the Danes into the knockout stage and also opened the scoring with a superb free-kick in the semi-final against England at Wembley which they eventually lost 2-1.

