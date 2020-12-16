UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

San Lorenzo Fan Pope Francis Becomes Boca Juniors Member

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:01 AM

San Lorenzo fan Pope Francis becomes Boca Juniors member

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pope Francis, an avid supporter of Argentine outfit San Lorenzo, has committed a cardinal sin by becoming a member of a rival club, although it's for a good cause.

Despite his passionate support for San Lorenzo, the Pontiff has accepted club membership from Buenos Aires giants Boca Juniors, with a personalized jersey set to follow.

"I'm proud to know that Pope Francis already has his Boca membership card and will receive the jersey with his signature," said Boca president Jorge Ameal on Twitter.

Ameal posted pictures of the moment Francis received his membership card at the Vatican, as well as the presentation of a Boca jersey in Buenos Aires with his name and the number one on the back that will be given to the Pontiff.

The presentation was part of an educational partnership between Boca and the "Scholas Occurentes" network of education centers supported by the Vatican.

It was set up in Buenos Aires by Francis when he was the Roman Catholic archbishop in the Argentine capital. It is now present in 190 countries and brings together 400,000 education centers patronized by the Vatican.

Francis, who turns 84 on Thursday, was born in Buenos Aires, where a person can change anything except their football team.

Boca's main rivals are River Plate while San Lorenzo's enemies are Huracan but it is still unheard of for a person to pin their colors to two teams from the same city.

Related Topics

Football Education Twitter San Lorenzo Buenos Aires Same From

Recent Stories

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

21 minutes ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

21 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

36 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

36 minutes ago

PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Fird ..

46 minutes ago

EU unveils new rules to curb tech giants

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.