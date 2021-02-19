San Marino to use Russian Covid vaccines

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :San Marino, a tiny independent republic in northern Italy, said Friday it would use the Russian Sputnik vaccine to inoculate its population against Covid-19.

The country, with around 34,000 citizens, has yet to start its vaccination campaign.

To date, it has reported around 3,400 coronavirus cases and 72 deaths.

Before turning to Russia, it had agreed a vaccines deal with Italy, but this has been undermined by the supply shortages faced in many European countries.

"The fight against coronavirus must not have any geopolitical connotations and must know no borders," Foreign Minister Luca Beccari said in a statement.