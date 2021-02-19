UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

San Marino To Use Russian Covid Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

San Marino to use Russian Covid vaccines

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :San Marino, a tiny independent republic in northern Italy, said Friday it would use the Russian Sputnik vaccine to inoculate its population against Covid-19.

The country, with around 34,000 citizens, has yet to start its vaccination campaign.

To date, it has reported around 3,400 coronavirus cases and 72 deaths.

Before turning to Russia, it had agreed a vaccines deal with Italy, but this has been undermined by the supply shortages faced in many European countries.

"The fight against coronavirus must not have any geopolitical connotations and must know no borders," Foreign Minister Luca Beccari said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia San Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

1 hour ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

1 hour ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

2 hours ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

2 hours ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

2 hours ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.