San Marino Votes To Legalise Abortion: Partial Referendum Results
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:40 AM
Rome, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The tiny state of San Marino voted in a referendum Sunday to allow abortion in the predominately Catholic country, according to partial results from the interior ministry.
With 33 of 37 areas declared, around 77 percent of voters in the picturesque republic agreed to allow women to terminate a pregnancy of up to 12 weeks.