Open Menu

Sanam Marvi Captivates Audience With Mesmerizing Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Sanam Marvi captivates audience with mesmerizing performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Sanam Marvi mesmerized audiences with her melodious voice during a concert organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) on Friday.

The Director of BHCC, Sobia Ali Shaikh in her opening remarks said that Besant Hall had remained a unique cultural centre and keeping the tradition alive the hall organized Sanam Marvi's concert to fulfil the long-awaited desire of the lively people.

Singer Sanam Marvi expressing gratitude to the management, said that she started her music career in Hyderabad as being native citizen of the city. She recalled the memories of her father and visits to the radio Pakistan.

She said that legendary singers including Abida Parveen, Ustad Muhammad Yousuf, and Muhammad Juman inspired her to make her career in singing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Hyderabad Abida Parveen Sanam Marvi

Recent Stories

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit res ..

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy

12 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to sc ..

Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province

22 minutes ago
 Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nat ..

Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

1 hour ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

4 hours ago
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous