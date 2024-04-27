Sanam Marvi Captivates Audience With Mesmerizing Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Sanam Marvi mesmerized audiences with her melodious voice during a concert organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) on Friday.
The Director of BHCC, Sobia Ali Shaikh in her opening remarks said that Besant Hall had remained a unique cultural centre and keeping the tradition alive the hall organized Sanam Marvi's concert to fulfil the long-awaited desire of the lively people.
Singer Sanam Marvi expressing gratitude to the management, said that she started her music career in Hyderabad as being native citizen of the city. She recalled the memories of her father and visits to the radio Pakistan.
She said that legendary singers including Abida Parveen, Ustad Muhammad Yousuf, and Muhammad Juman inspired her to make her career in singing.
Recent Stories
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Modern Education Techniques: A pathway to achieve economic development1 day ago
-
Kite Flying: From cultural festival to deadly sport1 day ago
-
PDMA predicts gusty wind, rain with thunder, hails4 days ago
-
Iranian president Raisi given guard of honour at PM House5 days ago
-
Intellectuals, writers accolades Naseer Mirza on his literary contribution6 days ago
-
Bahawalpur Adabi Sangat hosts memorable mushaira6 days ago
-
Cattle farming vital to alleviate poverty in rural areas6 days ago
-
Pakistan: A land of tourism, archeological wonders6 days ago
-
Transforming education sector: from job hunters to job creators8 days ago
-
Amjad Bobby remembered on 19th death anniversary for timeless contributions to music12 days ago
-
Legendary actor Nadeem’s 26 films released on Eid-ul-Fitr days in 50 years13 days ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to celebrate evening with Sanam Marvi on 26 April13 days ago