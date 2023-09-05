Open Menu

Sanchez, N Dombele Leave Spurs For Galatasaray

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Sanchez, N dombele leave Spurs for Galatasaray

London, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Colombian international defender Davinson Sanchez has joined Galatasaray from Tottenham, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday as Tanguy Ndombele also signed for the Istanbul giants on loan.

Sanchez, 27, made 207 appearances for Spurs since joining from Ajax for a then club record �42 million ($53 million) in 2017.

He was also joined at the Turkish side by another Tottenham outcast Ndombele, the two teams announced.

The French midfielder had not featured for Spurs this season after spending last term on loan at Napoli, winning the Serie A title.

Related Topics

Loan Istanbul 2017 From Premier League Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

10 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

11 hours ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

11 hours ago
Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

11 hours ago
 Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggressio ..

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: ..

11 hours ago
 AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

11 hours ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous