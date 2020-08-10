UrduPoint.com
Sancho Jets Off With Dortmund As Man Utd Switch Deadline Expires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Sancho jets off with Dortmund as Man Utd switch deadline expires

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Jadon Sancho travelled with Borussia Dortmund to their pre-season training camp on Monday, the day the Bundesliga club's deadline for the England winger's possible transfer to Manchester United expired.

The 20-year-old is of the brightest talents in Europe and Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, had slapped a 120 million Euros ($140 million) price tag on him.

Media in the United Kingdom reported last week that United were close to signing the starlet.

Reports of a switch to United became rife over the weekend after Sancho was spotted at a party in London before returning to Dortmund.

In an interview last week, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke ruled out a transfer of Sancho once their week-long camp in Switzerland started Monday.

