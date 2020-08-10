UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sancho 'staying' At Dortmund As Man United Deadline Expires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Sancho 'staying' at Dortmund as Man United deadline expires

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Jadon Sancho travelled with Borussia Dortmund to their pre-season training camp on Monday, the day the Bundesliga club's deadline for the England winger's possible transfer to Manchester United expired with the Germans revealing they have increased his salary.

"We plan with Jadon, he will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. The decision is final," said sports director Michael Zorc in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

Zorc also revealed they have increased the undisclosed wage of Sancho, who last year signed a contract extension until June 2023.

The 20-year-old is of the brightest talents in Europe and Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, had slapped a 120 million Euros ($140 million) price tag on him.

Media in the Britain reported last week United were close to signing the starlet.

Reports of a switch to United became rife over the weekend after Sancho was spotted at a party in London before returning to Dortmund.

In an interview last week, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke ruled out a transfer of Sancho once their week-long camp in Switzerland started.

On Monday, Zorc refused to discuss whether Dortmund had held talks with Manchester United about Sancho.

"Whether there were any talks and how they went, I won't say," Zorc added.

Related Topics

Sports Europe London Dortmund Price Switzerland Manchester United June Borussia Million

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

31 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Independence Day to be celebrated with national ze ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol reunites missing child with ..

6 minutes ago

Federal education reporters visit International Is ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.