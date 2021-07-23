UrduPoint.com
Sancho, The $100 Million Man, Wants To Bring Trophies Back To Man Utd

Sancho, the $100 million man, wants to bring trophies back to Man Utd

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Jadon Sancho said he wanted to help bring trophies back to Manchester United after joining the English football giants from Germany's Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported £73 million ($100 million).

The 21-year-old England international, a former Manchester City youth player, has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further year.

United have not won a trophy since the 2017 Europa League, with their last Premier League title success in celebrated manager Alex Ferguson's final season before retirement eight years ago.

"It's an honour," Sancho told manutd.com of joining the Red Devils.

"Growing up, Manchester United was one of the biggest clubs that everyone knows, and of course there is also all the trophies they've won.

