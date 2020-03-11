Sanders cancels campaign rally over virus fears

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :US Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders canceled a major rally in Cleveland Ohio Tuesday, the first major campaign event to be called off over fears of the spreading coronavirus.

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight's rally in Cleveland," the campaign said in a statement.

"We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak."