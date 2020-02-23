UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses: US Networks

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Sanders projected to win Nevada caucuses: US networks

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Fiery leftist Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada caucuses, US networks projected Saturday, solidifying his frontrunner status in the race to choose the Democratic nominee who faces President Donald Trump in November's election.

With more than four percent of the vote tallied, NBC news and ABC News both projected victory for the senator whose progressive policies including universal health care and raising the minimum wage have struck a chord with millions of Americans.

The 78-year-old from Vermont was comfortably ahead, with NBC reporting Sanders secured 44.7 percent of the vote, followed by former vice president Joe Biden at 19.5 percent and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15.6 percent.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump South Bend November From Race Million

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

8 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of the ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Su ..

10 hours ago

SUP president for thorough investigation into part ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.