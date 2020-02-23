Sanders projected to win Nevada caucuses: US networks

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Fiery leftist Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada caucuses, US networks projected Saturday, solidifying his frontrunner status in the race to choose the Democratic nominee who faces President Donald Trump in November's election.

With more than four percent of the vote tallied, NBC news and ABC News both projected victory for the senator whose progressive policies including universal health care and raising the minimum wage have struck a chord with millions of Americans.

The 78-year-old from Vermont was comfortably ahead, with NBC reporting Sanders secured 44.7 percent of the vote, followed by former vice president Joe Biden at 19.5 percent and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15.6 percent.