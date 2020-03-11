Sanders says priority to beat Trump, remains in race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Burlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Senator Bernie Senator said Wednesday he would take part in Sunday's debate with Joe Biden, giving no indication he plans to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend, Joe Biden," Sanders said, the day after Biden scooped a series of key wins in the most recent primaries.