Sanders slams Russia amid reports Moscow trying to help his campaign

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :White House hopeful Bernie Sanders on Friday demanded Russia "stay out" of US elections after reports emerged that Moscow was interfering in the presidential race to help the Democratic frontrunner's campaign.

The Washington Post reported that US officials briefed Sanders -- and President Donald Trump -- about the efforts by Russia, although it was unclear what form the assistance to Sanders has taken.

"My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do," Sanders said in a statement.

US intelligence had concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election to boost Trump's candidacy.