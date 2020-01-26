Sandgren upsets Fognini to make Open last eight

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Tennys Sandgren stunned 12th seed Fabio Fognini over four intense sets to roar into his second Australian Open quarter-final in three years Sunday.

The American, ranked 100, proved too hot for the Italian who was nursing a battered hand, winning 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 to set up a last-eight clash against either Roger Federer or Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Sandgren, a devout Christian, achieved his best Grand Slam result at Melbourne Park by reaching the last eight in 2018, but it was overshadowed by a row over his political views and links to right-wing activists.

He has put the controversy behind him and shown battling qualities in his run to the last eight, having also knocked out eighth seed Matteo Berrettini in the second round.