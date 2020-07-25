UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sandro Wagner Quits Chinese Football For 'family Reasons'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Sandro Wagner quits Chinese football for 'family reasons'

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Former German international striker Sandro Wagner has left Tianjin Teda for "family reasons", just as the Chinese Super League kicks off on Saturday.

The 32-year-old joined the club in China's northeast in January last year from Bayern Munich for five million Euros and scored 12 goals in 26 matches.

Tianjin, who are coached by Wagner's fellow German Uli Stielike, finished mid-table in last year's CSL having battled against relegation in 2018.

"Together we played one of the best seasons in the club's history and I'm proud that I could be part of it," Wagner wrote in a letter to Tianjin fans.

Wagner, who scored five times in eight appearances for Germany, added: "Now I kindly ask for your understanding that I'm leaving the club for family reasons.

"I regret that we couldn't see each other in 2020 again -- but I wish you all the best in the future!"The CSL season will begin five months late because of the coronavirus and with matches behind closed doors at neutral venues.

Fabio Cannavaro's reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande play FA Cup winners Shanghai Shenhua in the opener.

Related Topics

China German Germany Guangzhou Tianjin Shanghai January 2018 2020 Family All From Best Bayern Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

9 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

8 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

8 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

8 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

8 hours ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.