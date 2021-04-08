Sane, Choupo-Moting start for Bayern against PSG

Munich, Germany, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Leroy Sane started for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in their Champions League quarter-final first leg, with the holders missing both Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Lewandowski will miss both legs with a knee injury and former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting started in his place at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern announced Gnabry had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and Sane kept his place on the right wing alongside Thomas Mueller, with the left-wing berth going to Kingsley Coman, who scored the winning goal over PSG in last season's final.

Germany winger Julian Draxler was a surprise addition to PSG's line-up.

The 27-year-old formed a four-man attack alongside Brazil superstar Neymar and Angel Di Maria, behind striker Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar risks being suspended for the second leg if he is booked in Munich.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino also opted for Colin Dagba at right-back instead of Germany defender Thilo Kehrer.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1) Manuel Neuer (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Suele, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1) Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Julian Draxler; Kylian Mbappe Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)