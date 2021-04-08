UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sane, Choupo-Moting Start For Bayern Against PSG

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Sane, Choupo-Moting start for Bayern against PSG

Munich, Germany, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Leroy Sane started for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in their Champions League quarter-final first leg, with the holders missing both Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Lewandowski will miss both legs with a knee injury and former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting started in his place at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern announced Gnabry had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and Sane kept his place on the right wing alongside Thomas Mueller, with the left-wing berth going to Kingsley Coman, who scored the winning goal over PSG in last season's final.

Germany winger Julian Draxler was a surprise addition to PSG's line-up.

The 27-year-old formed a four-man attack alongside Brazil superstar Neymar and Angel Di Maria, behind striker Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar risks being suspended for the second leg if he is booked in Munich.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino also opted for Colin Dagba at right-back instead of Germany defender Thilo Kehrer.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1) Manuel Neuer (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Suele, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1) Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Julian Draxler; Kylian Mbappe Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Related Topics

Attack Germany Munich Leon David Brazil PSG Bayern Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

1 minute ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

46 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

50 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

51 minutes ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.