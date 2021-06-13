UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sangakkara And Flower Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:20 PM

Sangakkara and Flower inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower were among 10 new inductees into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame announced Sunday.

The latest batch of players to be accorded the honour were unveiled just days before next week's inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton.

They span over a century of men's Test cricket, with Australia's Monty Noble having made his debut back in 1898.

Inductees were split into five eras, with all-rounder Noble and South Africa leg-spinner Aubrey Faulkner chosen from the years before World War One.

West Indies all-rounder Learie Constantine, who later became the first black man to become a member of Britain's House of Lord's, and Australia batsman Stan McCabe represented the inter-war period Vinoo Mankad, arguably India's greatest all-rounder, and England batsman Ted Dexter were selected from post-Second World War players, with England fast bowler Bob Willis and West Indies opener Desmond Haynes chosen from cricketers who were among the first to feature in one-day internationals as well as Test matches.

Moving into recent times, outstanding left-handed batsmen Sangakkara and Flower emerged from a 'modern era' of 1996-2015.

Sangakkara, who retired from international duty in 2015, remains Sri Lanka's leading scorer in Test cricket with 12,400 runs at 57.40 -- the highest average among all batsmen to have scored over 9,000 Test runs.

He has remained involved in the sport, with Sangakkara becoming the first non-British person to be appointed president of Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord's, in 2019.

Flower is widely considered to be Zimbabwe's best player of all time, with his 4,794 Test runs at 51.54 including a match-saving unbeaten 232 against India at Nagpur in 2000.

His international career ended during the 2003 World Cup where, together with team-mate Henry Olonga, he wore a black armband in protest at what the pair said was "the death of democracy" in Zimbabwe.

Flower played for English county side Essex and later became the coach of the England men's side that reached the top of the ICC's Test rankings in 2011.

Related Topics

India Cricket Century Protest World ICC Australia Sri Lanka Democracy Constantine Split Nagpur Man Southampton South Africa Zimbabwe Sunday 2015 2019 World War National University All From Best Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

38 minutes ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

38 minutes ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

53 minutes ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Iraq ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.