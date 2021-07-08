UrduPoint.com
Sania Nishtar On Way Home After Representing Pakistan At UN Meeting On Sustainable Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar, flew back to Islamabad Wednesday night after representing Pakistan at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on sustainable development (HLPF) which is holding its annual session in New York.

Before her departure, she had a meeting with Liu Zhenmin, the Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

Officials said Dr Nishtar, who was accompanied by Ambassador Munir Akram, discussed matters related to social protection and achievement of the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The HLPF is the core United Nations platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 SDGs.

The meeting, set to conclude on July 15, is taking place under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, which is headed by Ambassador Akram, the Pakistani ambassador.

Dr Sania Nishtar also met members of the Pakistani community here and briefed them about the landmark Ehsaas programme.

She answered various questions about the disbursement and management of funds, the outreach and scope of the Ehsaas programme and the monitoring mechanism, saying the programme was facing no political pressures.

The Ehsaas initiative, she said, was recognized at home and abroad as one of the largest and unique social protection initiatives with more than 280 programmes, policies pillars structured in four thematic pillars, targeting 14 vulnerable groups, with 34 executing agencies.

