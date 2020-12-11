UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanofi, GSK Covid Vaccine To Be Ready Only At The End Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine to be ready only at the end of 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021, after interim results showed a low immune response in older adults.

"Sanofi and GSK announce a delay in their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine programme to improve immune response in older adults," a statement said, adding that the vaccine's potential availability had been pushed back "from mid-2021 to Q4 2021".

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins National Sailing Race Champions ..

22 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO Dr. Karen Remo wins ‘Entrepreneur ..

24 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

10 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.