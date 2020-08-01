Sanofi, GSK reach virus vaccine deals with US, EU

Paris, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK will receive up to $2.1 billion from the US government for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said Friday, as the world scrambles for an answer to the pandemic.

At the same time, the European Union said it had reached a deal with Sanofi for the supply of 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm which negotiated the agreement, said it would allow all 27 EU member countries to purchase the vaccine once it was proven to be safe and effective.

The United States has identified a vaccine candidate under development by Sanofi and GSK for its "Operation Warp Speed," which aims to rapidly secure millions of doses.

The firms aim to combine a Sanofi-developed antigen, which stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK's adjuvant technology, a substance that bolsters the immune response triggered by a vaccine.

The American money will "help fund the development activities and secure scale-up of Sanofi's and GSK's manufacturing capabilities in the United States... resulting in a significant increase in capacity.""The US government will provide up to $2.1 billion, more than half of which is to support further development of the vaccine, including clinical trials, with the remainder used for manufacturing scale-up and delivery of an initial 100 million doses," the companies said.

"The US government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term," they added.