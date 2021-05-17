UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanofi, GSK Say Covid Vaccine Shows Positive Result

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Sanofi, GSK say Covid vaccine shows positive result

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK reported on Monday "strong immune responses" in early tests of their Covid-19 vaccine, raising hopes it could join the fight against the pandemic.

The companies said the results of the Phase 2 study will enable them to move to a late-stage trial in the coming weeks -- a reversal of fortune after their research was dealt a setback late last year.

The experimental vaccine "achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19, in all adult age groups in a Phase 2 study with 722 volunteers," it said in a statement.

"A global pivotal Phase 3 study is expected to start in the coming weeks." An earlier study in late 2020 showed the vaccine provided a low immune response in older adults. The companies said the vaccine would not be ready until the end of 2021.

The initial failure was a setback that dented French pride as France is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council not to have its own vaccine after successes for Britain, China, Russia and the United States.

"Our Phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.

"As we know multiple vaccines will be needed, especially as variants continue to emerge and the need for effective and booster vaccines, which can be stored at normal temperatures, increases," he said.

The firms are combining a Sanofi-developed antigen, which stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK's adjuvant technology, a substance that bolsters the immune response triggered by a vaccine.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Russia China France United States 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Infinix Pakistan fans in an ecstatic mood as youth ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

1 hour ago

Resolution Adopted By The Virtual Open-ended Extra ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World o ..

1 hour ago

IG offers Eid prayer at Police Lines Headquarters

1 hour ago

India reports 281,386 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.