Santos scores hat trick as Union seize first in the East

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Sergio Santos recorded a hat trick and Andre Blake collected his eighth shutout as the Philadelphia Union seized first place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 5-0 rout of Toronto FC on Saturday.

Jamiro Monteiro tallied a goal and an assist, Mark McKenzie scored a goal and Kacper Przybylko and Kai Wagner added two assists each for Philadelphia, who stretched their unbeaten streak to five straight and are 7-0 at home on the season.

The Union and Toronto each have 41 points, but the Union are in first thanks to a better goal differential. Philadelphia are now 12-3-5 on the season.

Toronto FC had their nine-game unbeaten streak snapped and dropped to 12-3-5.

Philadelphia dominated play in the first half as Przybylko had a great scoring chance in the sixth minute but his header went just wide.

Santos made it 1-0 in the 27th minute on a header from inside the box and Przybylko set up McKenzie for a goal seven minutes later.

The Union kept pressing in the second half as Monteiro made it 3-0 by blasting a shot from the top of the box just under the crossbar.

Santos scored in the 63rd minute and completed his hat trick in the 68th by tapping in a pass from teammate Brenden Aaronson.