Sanya Asian Beach Games Opens Media Registration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:40 PM

SANYA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The postponed 6th Asian Beach Games has opened its media registration system on November 2.

The Games, originally slated for November in Sanya, China, was postponed to April, 2021 due to the global COVID-19 situation.

According to the announcement, the registration codes have already been sent to all national (or regional) Olympic committees. Media can log into the system through their correspond Olympic committees.

The deadline for media registration is December 31.

