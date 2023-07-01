Open Menu

SANZAAR And Six Nations Unveil Global Rugby Tournament Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Sydney, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :SANZAAR and the Six Nations on Saturday announced plans for a joint tournament with southern and northern hemisphere teams from 2026 in a bid to "bring new life" to international rugby.

The competition will be played in the existing July and November Test windows in alternate years, outside of British & Irish Lions tours and the World Cup, the two organisations said in a statement.

It will feature the four Rugby Championship teams -- Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa -- and the Six Nations sides of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Two spaces have also been reserved for invited unions to join the SANZAAR teams, potentially Japan.

A second-tier competition will be also established by governing body World Rugby featuring sides from Europe and the rest of the world, paving the way for promotion and relegation.

Creating the new tournament was a "testament to the strong ambition across all parties, motivated by delivering context and a stronger narrative around the July and November windows, that can excite players and bring new fans to the game", SANZAAR and Six Nations said.

"The impact this will have on the game will be to drive its growth and long-term sustainability," they added.

"Establishing the two competitions will pave the way for promotion and relegation matches, contributing towards a valuable pathway for teams, and will support ambitions to sustain and grow the global game."Although no format has been confirmed, reports suggested teams from the north would travel south for three tests in July and then host three more games in November.

