Sao Paulo exchange rebounds 7.14% after 'Black Monday' crash

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sao Paulo's stock exchange rebounded more than seven percent at close on Tuesday after plummeting 12 percent on Monday when global markets panicked over the new coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices.

The Ibovespa index experienced a turbulent day, opening up 6.5 percent before those gains whittled away to less than 2.5 percent.

But it rallied late in the day to help undo some of the damage from Monday's biggest single day losses since 1998.