Sao Paulo goalkeeper arrested for domestic violence in Florida

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Brazilian goalkeeper Jean Paulo Fernandes, of Sao Paulo FC, was arrested Wednesday in Florida for domestic violence, authorities said, after his wife posted videos online of her battered face.

The 24-year-old, who is known simply as Jean, was booked for domestic violence at the Orange County Jail in Orlando, a tourist hub in central Florida.

His wife, social media "influencer" Milena Bemfica, posted videos in which she appeared to be crying, her face badly bruised, her mouth bleeding.

"I am here in Orlando, look at what Jean did to me. I want justice, I want justice!" she demanded in an Instagram post that was reproduced by others users before it was taken down.

"I am locked in the bathroom and look at what he did to me. My God," she said in another video, as a man's voice is heard screaming on the other side of the bathroom door.

Around the time Jean was booked, Bemfica posted another Instagram story in which she showed a less battered side of her face.

In it, she thanked her followers for their concern and says: "Now I'm someplace else, it's passed, I am with the girls, everything is fine."The couple was in Orlando on vacation with their two daughters.