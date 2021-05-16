UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sao Paulo Mayor, Who Fought Covid And Cancer, Dies At 41

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Sao Paulo mayor, who fought Covid and cancer, dies at 41

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer of the digestive system, the hospital where he was being treated announced.

Mayor Bruno Covas had been hospitalized on May 2 as the cancer, first diagnosed in 2019, spread through his bo His medical team said Friday that his condition was terminal.

News of his death, announced by the city's Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, prompted an outpouring on social media, with thousands of supporters expressing condolences for the moderate politician and solidarity with his family.

Covas, a member of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, had positioned himself in the center of a polarized country, seeking to emerge as the moderate leader of a new political generation in a Brazil ruled by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

As he led his city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Covas himself contracted Covid-19 last August. After recovering, he easily won re-election, with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Sao Paulo, Brazil's economic capital with a population of more than 12 million, has lost 29,000 lives to the coronavirus.

This year, when Covas's cancer took a turn for the worse, he had asked the city's Chamber of Councillors for a 30-day break to allow him to focus fully on his health.

"My body is demanding that I dedicate more time to treatment, which is entering a more demanding phase," he said on Twitter.

Deputy Mayor Ricardo Nunes, a centrist, is expected to complete Covas's term, which runs until 2024.

Covas, a trained lawyer whose grandfather Mario Covas was one of the most influential politicians in the country, began his political career at age 26, winning his first election in 2006 as a deputy in the Sao Paulo Assembly.

He later served as the city's environmental secretary.

Covas was elected deputy mayor in 2016 and became mayor two years later when then-mayor Joao Doria resigned to seek the state's governorship.

Covas was elected to a full term in November 2020.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Democracy Vote Social Media Twitter Died Sao Paulo Bo Brazil Chamber May August November Sunday 2016 2019 2020 Cancer Family Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

37 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

1 hour ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

2 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.