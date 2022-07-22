UrduPoint.com

SAPM Fatemi Meets US Deputy Secretary Of State, Says Talks 'productive'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

SAPM Fatemi meets US Deputy Secretary of State, says talks 'productive'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Tariq Fatemi, had a meeting with the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, on Thursday, during which they discussed ways to advance the longstanding US-Pakistan relations as the two countries celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the meeting, which took place at the State Department, was "productive".

Fatemi also said he raised issues of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and the minorities in India.

Earlier, the State Department in a press release said Deputy Secretary Sherman and SAPM Fatemi also "discussed coordination on Afghanistan, regional stability, and the devastating effects of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide".

The Fatemi-Sherman meeting was a part of high-level contacts taking place between the two countries since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed office.

In May, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the UN Headquarters in New York.

FM Bilawal was visiting the United Nations at the invitation of Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the "Global Food Security Call to Action".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Jammu Vladimir Putin Sherman New York May

Recent Stories

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

58 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

58 minutes ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

58 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

58 minutes ago
 Biometric, queue system to be introduced in health ..

Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: ..

58 minutes ago
 Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss v ..

Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.