SAPM Fatemi meets US Deputy Secretary of State, says talks 'productive'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Tariq Fatemi, had a meeting with the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, on Thursday, during which they discussed ways to advance the longstanding US-Pakistan relations as the two countries celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the meeting, which took place at the State Department, was "productive".

Fatemi also said he raised issues of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and the minorities in India.

Earlier, the State Department in a press release said Deputy Secretary Sherman and SAPM Fatemi also "discussed coordination on Afghanistan, regional stability, and the devastating effects of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide".

The Fatemi-Sherman meeting was a part of high-level contacts taking place between the two countries since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed office.

In May, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the UN Headquarters in New York.

FM Bilawal was visiting the United Nations at the invitation of Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the "Global Food Security Call to Action".