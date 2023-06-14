UrduPoint.com

'Saqafati Mela' To Engage Youth In Healthy Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

'Saqafati Mela' to engage youth in healthy activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The upcoming 5-day Saqafati Mela (cultural festival) is all set to engage youth in healthy activities besides providing recreational opportunities for families, children and fun lovers at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The festival starting on June 15 will bring cultural glimpses for fun lovers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. "The festival is being organized on high demand of people as the Annual Lok Mela is organized once in a year while in summer vacations, the students, tourists and youngsters demanded a festival like Lok Mela. Keeping in view this need of people, this event showcasing cultural shows, foods, musical and dance shows is being organized on a small scale," said Fareena Mazhar, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division while talking to APP.

It has two objectives, one is the encouragement of local artisans who not only get the appreciation of their skills but also get financial benefits along with the display of their art and craft, second is the representation of the culture and traditions of all the provinces at the federal level, she said, adding that there will be fusion music for the encouragement of all folk musicians combining western music and international community residing at Federal Capital will also be invited for coordination and harmony among the provinces.

The festival aims to promote Pakistan's folk heritage strengthening national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective and contributing to minimize poverty among master artisans by providing them a platform to demonstrate their skills at the national level.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival will be held on Friday, June 15 at Lok Virsa open-air theatre while a Cultural Diversity Show featuring folk artists and folk musicians, performances by PNCA Performing Art Theatre and Musical Fusion Night will also be part of the activities.

Daily attractions during the festival include an exhibition of Artisans-at-work, the exhibition of Folk Paintings, the exhibition by Meo community, Performances by Traditional Drummers (Dholis), Folk Dance Performances, a Craft Bazaar, Folk Cuisine, the Puppet Show, Children's Play Area and cultural stalls. The festival will continue daily from 12:00 (Noon) to 11:00 pm.

Established in the year 1974, Lok Virsa is a specialized institution working under the National Heritage and Culture Division dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation, and dissemination of Pakistan's folk Heritage. The Institute takes various initiatives to ensure the projection of indigenous folk culture and the continuance of craft and musical traditions.

The Secretary told APP that Virsa Cafe of Lok Virsa is also being restored while various programs for children and students are being planned to engage them in cultural education and provide them skills of arts and crafts. Two-month short courses are being organized for children engaging young artists during the summer vacations.

