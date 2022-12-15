UrduPoint.com

SAR Signs 20-year Contract With ARASCO To Transport Grain

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has signed a 20-year contract with ARASCO, which is one of the largest animal feed producers in Saudi Arabia and the middle East, to transport grain by SAR East network from King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to ARASCO's plant in Al-Kharj.

The contract was signed by CEO of Saudi Arabia Railway (SAR) Dr. Bashar Al Malik and CEO of ARASCO Naseer A. Abanmi. The contract includes the transportation of 850,000 tons of ARASCO grain by SAR network to Al-Kharj annually.

Nasser Abanomy expressed his happiness with this strategic partnership with SAR saying: "It is important for the company's products, especially grain, to be readily available as we are committed to provide our customers with high quality products. This partnership will lead to increasing our products amounts in both local and regional markets, increasing competitiveness, and contributing to achieving our future objectives." Dr. Bashar Al Malik commented: "This contract reflects the level of the national partnerships we have reached to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, and the National Strategy for Industry.

We aim to enhance food security and guarantee that important commodities are accessed by consumers. "This partnership will contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the Kingdom, which serves the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.

More than 30,000 trucks will be displaced from the road which will have an impact on enhancing traffic safety rates and improving road infrastructure. For SAR, it is a new opportunity to expand and increase the company's revenue sources." Al Malik added.

Saudi Arabia Railways had inaugurated, in October, the railway project linking the north and east networks and the internal railway network project in the Jubail Industrial City. The two projects aim to connect the industrial and commercial ports in Dammam and Jubail to the local train network to support the competitiveness of the national products and ensure their arrival at the commercial destinations locally and globally.

