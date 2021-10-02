UrduPoint.com

Saracens Sell Majority Stake To Investment Consortium

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Saracens sell majority stake to investment consortium

London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :English rugby giants Saracens announced Saturday they had agreed a takeover deal with a consortium of investors including former South Africa captain Francois Pienaar.

Saracens said the new owners would invest £32 million ($43 million) in the club, which will be used to redevelop their north London stadium, support women's sport and create a high-performance training centre.

Nigel Wray, who has backed the club financially since 1995 and recruited Pienaar as a player, said he would retain "a significant minority shareholding, albeit a passive one".

Takeover consortium leader Dominic Silvester, chief executive of insurance firm Enstar Group, said the investment was a long-term commitment to maintain the Premiership club's place "at the top of the game".

"It is our privilege to take Saracens onto a new chapter and we intend to be every bit as ambitious and pioneering as Nigel (Wray, Saracens outgoing owner)," said Silvester.

Under Wray, Saracens were crowned European champions three times in four years between 2016 and 2019 and have lifted the English Premiership trophy five times since 2011.

They were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season for repeated breaches of the Premiership's salary cap but retained a clutch of stars including England internationals Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly and immediately gained promotion from the second tier.

"I am thrilled to hand over control to the consortium which comprises people I know well and who understand the culture we've been able to create over more than 20 years," Wray said.

His daughter, Lucy Wray, will remain as chief executive.

Pienaar, 54, who led South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory in 1995, joined Saracens the following year and subsequently coached the club.

Related Topics

World Minority London South Africa Women 2016 2019 From Top Million

Recent Stories

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

9 minutes ago
 Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared r ..

Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared responsible

9 minutes ago
 'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain ..

'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain admits

9 minutes ago
 Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Qu ..

Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Questioning Next Week - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.