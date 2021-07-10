Sarangi Talent Hunt singing contest Season 5 submissions concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The last date of Sarangi Talent Hunt singing contest season 5 submissions had concluded here on July 10 (Saturday) it was a singing talent hunt platform which has discovered unique and wonderful voices from across the country so far.

According to the statement issued here, the platform invited emerging interested singers and citizens to be part of the journey by submitting a video showcasing vocal skills, for the chance to become Sarangi Star Season 5.

Sarangi music initiative, launched in October 2017, was a part of local Hotel's Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aims to project and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan by encouraging young talent and giving them an opportunity to become the nation's rising star.

Through engaging social media, the music competition has received tremendous response over the years from across the country and an incredible pool of talentedsingers and musicians has been identified and given opportunities.