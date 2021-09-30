Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president shadowed by legal woes

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Nicolas Sarkozy, who ruled France as a tough-talking right-wing president from 2007 to 2012, is seen by supporters as a dynamic saviour but by detractors as a vulgar populist mired in corruption.

A second criminal conviction issued Thursday, this time for illegal campaign financing during his 2012 election bid, six months after a guilty verdict in a graft trial, has dealt a new blow to any ambition of "Sarko" returning to frontline politics.

However even if the career of the energetic former "hyper-president" may now be shadowed by legal disgrace, he is likely never to go to jail under the terms of both verdicts.

Since failing to win a second mandate in 2012 and then losing out on his party's nomination in 2017, Sarkozy has been submerged in legal problems but has still retained support on the right.

During his five-year term, Sarkozy, now 66, took a hard line on immigration, security and national identity.

After winning the presidency at age 52, Sarkozy was initially seen as injecting a much-needed dose of dynamism, making a splash on the international scene and wooing the corporate world.

But his presidency was overshadowed by the 2008 financial crisis, and he left office with the lowest popularity ratings of any postwar French leader up to then.

He pulled out all the stops in an ultimately doomed bid to defeat Socialist Francois Hollande for a second term in 2012, and his latest conviction relates to the financing of that campaign.