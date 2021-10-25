UrduPoint.com

SAS Airline 'fighting For Survival', CEO Says As Shares Plunge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

SAS airline 'fighting for survival', CEO says as shares plunge

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Stocks in Scandinavian airline SAS tumbled on Monday after its chief executive said the company was fighting for its survival and must cut costs.

"When I see what the market looks like today, how our clients are changing, and the size of our debt, it's absolutely clear that we have to do things very differently," Anko Van der Werff, who took over as CEO in July, told Danish business newspaper Finans late Sunday.

"It is a fight to change SAS so that we have a future." SAS is currently facing several problems, including a permanent drop in business travel and costly collective labour agreements, he said.

Van der Werff said he had summoned the main unions for three months of negotiations aimed at cutting costs and increasing flexibility.

"This requires understanding and willingness from everyone... SAS needs to be competitive so we can survive, grow, and create jobs," he said.

In early afternoon trading on Monday, the SAS share price had lost 14 percent on the Stockholm stock exchange.

The ailing airline cut 5,000 jobs last year -- representing 40 percent of its workforce -- and announced in May this year a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from the Danish and Swedish governments, its main shareholders, to get through the crisis.

That aid came on top of a first line of credit for the same amount and a capital increase in 2020.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Company Stockholm Same Van Price May July Stocks Sunday 2020 Market From Share Top Billion Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Concern Evolving Situation in Sud ..

OIC Follows with Concern Evolving Situation in Sudan and Calls for Dialogue

8 minutes ago
 OIC Welcomes the UN Security Council Condemnation ..

OIC Welcomes the UN Security Council Condemnation of the Houthis

8 minutes ago
 Dr. Al-Othaimeen Praises Saudi Arabia's Announceme ..

Dr. Al-Othaimeen Praises Saudi Arabia's Announcement of Package of Measures to R ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-elec ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-election

15 minutes ago
 IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial ..

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial banks supported: Mian Zahid Hu ..

25 minutes ago
 20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.