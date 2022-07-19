UrduPoint.com

SAS And Pilots' Unions Reach Agreement, Ending Strike: Company

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM

SAS and pilots' unions reach agreement, ending strike: company

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Scandinavian airline SAS and the unions representing their pilots said Tuesday that they had reached an agreement, ending a two-week strike that has cost the ailing airline between $9.0 and $12 million a day.

The agreement was confirmed by both the company and the unions after a negotiation session ran through Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

"After 15 days of strike, SAS and SAS Scandinavia pilots' unions have concluded mediation. The parties have agreed on new 5.5-year collective bargaining agreements and flights operated by SAS Scandinavia will resume according to their regular traffic program as soon as possible," SAS said in a statement.

"SAS pilots have taken responsibility to sign a new agreement with SAS and the strike will cease," the Swedish Air Line Pilots Association (SPF) said in a separate statement.

Pilots have been striking since July 4, when nearly 1,000 of them walked off the job after negotiations broke down.

They were protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm's decision not to re-hire pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to SPF, 450 pilots will be re-hired under the new deal.

One day after the strike began SAS announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, and chief executive Anko van der Werff last week warned that the prolonged strike was putting the Chapter 11 process in jeopardy and, "ultimately, the survival of the company at stake".

When the stoppage was in its tenth day, SAS said it had already cost roughly 1.0 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million), with more 2,500 flights cancelled.

The CEO also said the strike also "has a severe impact on our possibilities to succeed with SAS Forward", the cost-saving programme launched by the ailing company in February.

SAS, which employs nearly 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, is also seeking to raise about 9.5 billion kronor in fresh capital.

Related Topics

Norway Company Job Traffic Van United States Sweden Denmark February July Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

8 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

8 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

8 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

8 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

8 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.