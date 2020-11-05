Sassuolo target Serie A top spot after flying start

Milan, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Surprise package Sassuolo host lowly Udinese on Friday looking to claim top spot in Serie A before their rivals return to domestic duties after a heavy week of European action.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are second in Italy's top-flight, two points behind leaders AC Milan after beating Napoli 2-0 last time out for their first ever win at the Stadio San Paolo.

It was an impressive result for Sassuolo, in particular given that they were playing without their talismanic striker Francesco Caputo, who remains a doubt with an muscle problem.

Sassuolo and 18th-placed Udinese open the seventh round of league action with their rivals playing at the weekend before the international break.

In addition to Caputo's possible absence, Sassuolo are also dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak with players Filip Djuricic, Lukas Haraslin and Federico Ricci and two staff members testing positive.

But their performances have given their rivals reason to worry.

"A few years ago no-one thought Leicester City could win the Premier League," said Roma coach Paulo Fonseca who host Sassuolo on December 6.

"I have a lot of admiration for the job Roberto De Zerbi is doing. He's a coach with a lot of courage and his side are playing some really good football." De Zerbi led Sassuolo to eighth last season, with Caputo scoring 21 goals, for their second-best ever finish after sixth in the 2015-2016 season.

Caputo has scored five in five games with his unbeaten team the top scorers in Serie A with 18 goals so far this term.

"I hope this (win over Napoli) is yet more proof that convinces the players of the quality they have," said former Napoli midfielder De Zerbi, 41.