Satellite-carrying rocket 'lost' after New Zealand launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A commercial rocket carrying seven satellites was "lost" after take-off Sunday from a New Zealand launch pad, the owner Rocket Lab said.

"We lost the flight late into the mission," Peter Beck, Rocket Lab's founder and chief executive, tweeted.

"I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers' satellites today. Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon."Rocket Lab lists itself as a US company with headquarters at a wholly-owned New Zealand subsidiary and specialises in delivering small satellites to low Earth orbit.