UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Satellite-carrying Rocket 'lost' After New Zealand Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Satellite-carrying rocket 'lost' after New Zealand launch

Wellington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A commercial rocket carrying seven satellites was "lost" after take-off Sunday from a New Zealand launch pad, the owner Rocket Lab said.

"We lost the flight late into the mission," Peter Beck, Rocket Lab's founder and chief executive, tweeted.

"I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers' satellites today. Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon."Rocket Lab lists itself as a US company with headquarters at a wholly-owned New Zealand subsidiary and specialises in delivering small satellites to low Earth orbit.

Related Topics

Company Sunday From Satellites New Zealand

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

8 hours ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

9 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

9 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

9 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.