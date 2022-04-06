UrduPoint.com

Satellite Images Show Russian Denials On Bucha 'not Tenable': Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Satellite images show Russian denials on Bucha 'not tenable': Germany

Berlin, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The German government said on Wednesday that satellite pictures from last month provided strong counterevidence against Russian denials of involvement in civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters that the "evaluation of satellite images" led Berlin to conclude that "Russian declarations" that images of civilian deaths "were posed scenes or that they were not responsible for the murders are in our view not tenable".

Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians were found dead in areas vacated by Russian troops and images of bodies in streets sparked global outrage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the killings as "war crimes" and "genocide".

The Kremlin has denied the accusations of mass killings and claimed the images emerging from Bucha and other towns are fakes produced by Ukrainian forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out.

When asked if the satellite images viewed by German officials were from allies or media sources, Hebestreit replied: "These are our findings but as you know we do not comment on the origin or evaluation of intelligence matters".

He said that images at Berlin's disposal covered the period from March 10-18 and "led to the conclusion that the victims whose images we all saw were lying there since at least March 10".

"Reliable evidence shows that Russian fighting and security forces were deployed in this area from March 7 until the 30th," he said.

"They were involved in the interrogation of prisoners who were later executed. That is the information we have." Hebestreit said "targeted killings by Russian armed forces are evidence that the Russian president and commander in chief (Vladimir) Putin at the least tacitly approved of human rights violations and war crimes".

Speaking earlier in parliament, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also pushed back against the Kremlin's denial, calling it a "cynical claim" and "lies".

"The perpetrators and their superiors must be brought to justice -- we support all efforts to minutely document such atrocities and relentlessly get to the bottom of them," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Parliament German Berlin Vladimir Putin March Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to chang ..

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to change IIOJK's religious, demograph ..

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic f ..

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

9 minutes ago
 US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Sys ..

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - ..

9 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decrease ..

Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decreased to 40% - German Economy Mini ..

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks st ..

Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks starvation

9 minutes ago
 Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies ..

Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.