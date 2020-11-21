UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Satellite To Track Rising Seas As Climate Warms

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Satellite to track rising seas as climate warms

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :An Earth-observation satellite developed by European and US space agencies set to lift off Saturday will measure sea level rise, tracking changes threatening to disrupt tens of millions of lives within a generation.

If all goes according to plan, the payload will be hoisted into a low-Earth 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) orbit by a Space X Falcon 9 rocket, with lift-off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 17:17 GMT.

Sentinel-6a will be the first of two identical satellites -- the second to be launched in five years -- that will provide measurements of unprecedented precision until at least 2030.

Each Sentinel-6 probe carries a radar altimeter, which measures the time it takes for radar pulses to travel to Earth's surface and back again.

The satellites will circle the planet in the same orbit as earlier missions that supplied sea-surface height data over the last three decades, mapping 95 percent of Earth's ice-free ocean every ten days.

Accelerating sea level rise is arguably the climate change impact that will affect the largest number of people over the next three decades.

Nearly 800 million people live within five metres of sea level, and even an increase in sea level of a few centimetres can translate into vastly more damage from high tides and storm surges.

- Sea level rise accelerating - Already today, there are more than 100 million people living below high tide levels.

"Extreme sea level events that are historically rare -- once per century in the recent past -- are projected to occur frequently, at least once per year, at many locations by 2050," especially in the tropics, the UN climate science advisory panel, the IPCC, concluded in a major report last year.

Satellites tracking the world's oceans since 1993 show that global mean sea level has risen, on average, by over three millimetres (more than a tenth of an inch) annually.

More recently, that rate has increased to 5 mm per year.

"It is crucial that we are able to see these accelerations," said Alain Ratier, outgoing Director-General of Europe's meteorological satellite agency, EUMETSAT.

China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are home to the greatest number of people who today live on land that could be threatened by permanent inundation by 2100.

The IPCC forecasts an increase in global sea level rise of up to 1.1 metres (43 inches) by the end of the century.

The Copernicus Sentinel-6 mission is a collaboration of the European Commission, the European Space Agency (ESA), EUMETSAT, NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Sentinel satellites are each about the size and shape of a large minivan topped with slanted solar panels, and weigh nearly 1,200 kilos (2,600 Pounds), including rocket fuel.

They are designed to last for five-and-a-half years, but could provide data for far longer.

Related Topics

India Storm Century World Thailand Bangladesh United Nations Europe Threatened Same Circle Indonesia Vietnam All From Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

8 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure provision of education, c ..

8 minutes ago

57 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

8 minutes ago

Russia Hopes UN Agencies Will More Actively Offer ..

8 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

1 hour ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.