UrduPoint.com

Satrang Art Gallery Exhibition "Tasawvr" In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Satrang Art Gallery exhibition "Tasawvr" in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Satrang Art Gallery exhibition titled "Tasawvr" is in full swing featuring artwork of Aakif Suri, Irfan Hasan, Noor Ali Chaghani and Suleman Khiji.

Founder Director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan said "Tasawvr" which means to form or to imagine, considers the artists' versions of the portrait and the re-occurrence and use of it in their larger oeuvre.

She said the exhibition also analysis the impact of the portrait and its importance or continued relevance.

Asma said each of the artists in this exhibition has explored and incorporated the concept of portraiture in their own way, blurring the boundaries between reality and fiction, form and foundation and perhaps most importantly between individual and community, using their representatives to comment on larger social concerns.

The exhibition was curated by Zahra Khan. The COVID-19 standard operating procedures was strictly observed at the premises of the exhibition.

/778

Related Topics

Rashid Khan

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.