Satrang Art Gallery To Organize Exhibition Titled "Left A Mark"

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Satrang Art Gallery to organize exhibition titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Satrang Art Gallery would organize an exhibition titled "Left A Mark" by renowned artists including Amean J, Faizan Naveed, Humayun Memon, Madyha Leghari and Sana Durrani on May 26.

Curator Satrang Zahra Khan said Gallery is dedicated to support and promote arts and artisans, particularly young contemporary artists. The founder director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan would also participate in the exhibition.

The COVID-19 pandemic SOPs will be mandatory for the participants by wearing masks and social distancing.

Faizan Naveed is a Lahore based Visual Artist. He has exhibited work in Pakistan and internationally, for group and solo exhibitions, including biennales and festivals.

Faizan's art practice is filled with ideas of reality in displacement and coexistence where they are parallel to each other in a particular setting of time and space. His investigation includes how technology culture, light, sound, color, and other agencies have shaped our vision and how it continues to evolve through time.

As an artist, Humayun has shown his work in multiple group shows in the country. He was shortlisted to be a resident artist in Picture Berlins summer programme in 2014 and was invited as a participating artist in Canvas Gallery / Pioneer residency in 2019.

In addition, Humayun Memon has curated shows in Karachi and Lahore and was one of the Assistant Curators for the first Karachi Biennale 2017.

Madyha Leghari is a visual artist, writer and educator based in Lahore.

Her work has been exhibited in different galleries both nationally and internationally including Lahore Art council, Lahore, Satarang gallery, Islamabad and Studio Seven, Dubai.

Amean J has published 4 books and his work has been featured in several other titles and publications. With several exhibitions to his credit, his work is in private collections as well as installed in various institutions.

