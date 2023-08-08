Saudi advisor Qattan meets with Ugandan FM

KAMPALA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Kampala.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interest. The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Uganda, Jamal Al-Madani. --