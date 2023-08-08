Open Menu

Saudi Advisor Qattan Meets With Ugandan FM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Saudi advisor Qattan meets with Ugandan FM

KAMPALA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Kampala.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interest. The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Uganda, Jamal Al-Madani. --

Related Topics

Saudi Kampala Saudi Arabia Uganda Court

Recent Stories

DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

38 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

48 minutes ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

2 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

2 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

2 hours ago
DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

2 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous