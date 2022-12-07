UrduPoint.com

Saudi Alimony Fund Pays Total Of SAR 52 Million To 11,700 Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

RIYADH, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Alimony Fund has paid at total of more than SAR 52 million ($ 13.8 million) to 11,700 registered beneficiaries, announced the Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

"The fund's services cover more than 75 cities and provinces in the Kingdom," the ministry explained.

It aims to provide prompt maintenance to beneficiaries in order to promote responsibility and contribute to the financial stability of children and families.

In an effort to enhance client experience, the fund has recently launched a new website that enables integrated digital services. Applications to the fund can be e-filed through the alimony Nafaqah.sa platform using ID number and birth date. --

