Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BANGKOK,18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia ambassador HRH Crown Prince Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suhaibani visited to Thailand here on Friday to Strengthen Bilateral and Economic Relations between both countries.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Thailand, Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suhaibani affirmed that the visit being paid by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister to Thailand comes in response to the invitation of the Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha, after the visit he made to the Kingdom on January 25, 2022, as the invitation includes HRH Crown Prince's participation - as a guest of honor - in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum summit to be hosted by the Kingdom of Thailand later today.

Ambassador Al-Suhaibani stated that this official and historical visit is of great importance, as it coincides with the APEC forum with the participation of 23 countries in strengthening the relations of cooperation and partnership between the two countries and will move them to new horizons and a prosperous and promising future.

He further said that this visit will contribute to accelerating important steps that will enhance bilateral relations and ways to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries by exploring areas of investment and available opportunities in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and the development priorities in Thailand, which include the policy of a vital circular and green economy, in addition to exploring new areas of cooperation, such as renewable energy, the environment, digital transformation, and cybersecurity, as well as to strengthening relations between the two friendly peoples, which will be the cornerstone for developing relations between the two countries, as well as promoting constructive dialogue and cultural diversity.

Al-Suhaibani added, "It is an extension of the Kingdom's efforts in serving islam and Muslims all over the world, the Kingdom's government has paid attention to the Muslims of Thailand and takes care of them in cooperation and coordination with the Thai government." --

